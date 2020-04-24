‘He was a nightmare’: James Anderson, Stuart Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at

cricket

James Anderson and Stuart Broad together form one of the most successful new ball duos in Test cricket. Both have bowled in tandem and wreaked havoc on touring batsmen in the helpful English conditions for many years now. Anderson has a record 584 wickets to his name in 151 Test matches, while Broad has 485 wickets in 131 matches to his credit.

When asked about which batsman was the toughest to bowl against in their career, both had the same answer, former South Africa opener and captain Graeme Smith. The left hander amassed more than 700 runs in a series in England in 2003, when Anderson first came up against him. He continued to have an impeccable record against England.

‘I found Graeme Smith an absolute nightmare to bowl at,’ Broad said during a Instagram Live Q&A. ‘I wish I could bowl at him having worked on my bowling round the wicket. It might have been different if I could try to get him driving.

‘But bowling over the wicket never worked, it was hopeless.’ “I had exactly the same problem. My first series against him was in 2003 and at that time I could only swing the ball back in, I didn’t have an out-swinger to a left-handed batsman,” Anderson added.

“I was just feeding his strength, and I was getting so annoyed. He always got it through the leg-side. “That series he got two double centuries and it was just impossible to bowl at him.”

Smith retired from Test cricket with 9265 runs in 117 matches ata an average of 47.76 with 27 centuries to his name. He is the third highest run getter in Tests for South Africa, behind Jacques Kallis and Hashim Amla.