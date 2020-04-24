e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Don’t see him wearing India jersey again’ - Harbhajan Singh on MS Dhoni’s future

‘Don’t see him wearing India jersey again’ - Harbhajan Singh on MS Dhoni’s future

Speaking to India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Instagram Live, Harbhajan said: “When I was in Chennai Super Kings camp, people asked me about Dhoni. I don’t know, it’s upto him. You need to know whether he wants to play for India again.”

cricket Updated: Apr 24, 2020 12:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh.
File image of MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh.(IPL)
         

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday opened up on speculations regarding MS Dhoni’s future and said that he thinks that the former India captain will not be wearing the Indian jersey again. Dhoni has been away from cricket since the culmination of India’s World Cup campaign last year after losing to New Zealand in the semifinal. He was expected to return for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League this season, but the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Instagram Live, Harbhajan said: “When I was in Chennai Super Kings camp, people asked me about Dhoni. I don’t know, it’s upto him. You need to know whether he wants to play for India again.”

Also read: Shane Watson names ‘best captains’ he played under

He added: “As far as I know him, he won’t want to wear India blue jersey again. IPL he will play but for India I think he had decided World Cup (2019) was his last.”

Meanwhile, when asked to talk about the toughest batsmen he has played against by former teammate Rohit Sharma in an Instagram live session on Thursday, Harbhajan, who has 417 Test wickets and 239 in ODIs, did not have much difficulty.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh points out differences between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings

Harbhajan named one each from South Africa and Australia, two from Pakistan and one from West Indies in his list of top five batsmen who troubled him the most during his career. “Jacques Kallis, Brian Lara, Matthew Hayden, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Younis Khan,” the CSK bowler said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Plasma therapy trials on Covid-19 patients give hope, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
Plasma therapy trials on Covid-19 patients give hope, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
Covid-19 taught us we need to be self-reliant, says PM Modi
Covid-19 taught us we need to be self-reliant, says PM Modi
4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim
4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
Google Duo vs Zoom: Which one should you go for?
Google Duo vs Zoom: Which one should you go for?
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
US military may soon use electric combat vehicles for stealth operations
US military may soon use electric combat vehicles for stealth operations
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news