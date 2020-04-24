‘Don’t see him wearing India jersey again’ - Harbhajan Singh on MS Dhoni’s future

cricket

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 12:09 IST

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday opened up on speculations regarding MS Dhoni’s future and said that he thinks that the former India captain will not be wearing the Indian jersey again. Dhoni has been away from cricket since the culmination of India’s World Cup campaign last year after losing to New Zealand in the semifinal. He was expected to return for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League this season, but the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Instagram Live, Harbhajan said: “When I was in Chennai Super Kings camp, people asked me about Dhoni. I don’t know, it’s upto him. You need to know whether he wants to play for India again.”

Also read: Shane Watson names ‘best captains’ he played under

He added: “As far as I know him, he won’t want to wear India blue jersey again. IPL he will play but for India I think he had decided World Cup (2019) was his last.”

Meanwhile, when asked to talk about the toughest batsmen he has played against by former teammate Rohit Sharma in an Instagram live session on Thursday, Harbhajan, who has 417 Test wickets and 239 in ODIs, did not have much difficulty.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh points out differences between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings

Harbhajan named one each from South Africa and Australia, two from Pakistan and one from West Indies in his list of top five batsmen who troubled him the most during his career. “Jacques Kallis, Brian Lara, Matthew Hayden, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Younis Khan,” the CSK bowler said.