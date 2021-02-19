Arjun Tendulkar reacts after being picked up by Mumbai Indians in IPL auction 2021

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar reacted after earning his maiden IPL contract. Arjun was the last cricketer to be picked in IPL auction 2021 in Chennai on Thursday. The all-rounder was picked up at his base price of ₹20 lakh by defending champions Mumbai Indians right at the fag end of the mini-auction.

Quite expectedly, there was a lot of chatter on social media. But those who have followed Mumbai Indians keenly, would not have been surprised by their decision to rope in Arjune Tendulkar. The junior Tendulkar was with the MI squad as a net bowler last season where he was closely observed by head coach Mahela Jayawardena and Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan.

Referring himself as a die-hard fan of Mumbai Indians, Arjun thanked the MI coaches, owners and support staff.

"Since childhood, I have always been a die-hard fan of Mumbai Indians. I would like to thank coaches, owners, and support staff for showing faith in me. I am excited to join the MI paltan," Arjun said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their Twitter handle.

Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan on Thursday said that all-rounder Arjun will need to prove himself in the upcoming edition of the league.

"I have spent a lot of time in the nets, trying to teach him some tricks of the trade, he is a hardworking kid, he is keen on learning, it is an exciting part. The added pressure of being Sachin Tendulkar's son will always be on him, it is something he needs to live with, the environment of the team will help him," Zaheer had said during a virtual press conference.

"It will help him become a good cricketer, how many times a youngster gets picked in the auction and everyone is talking about him, he has to prove himself and he has to show everyone he has the goods," he added.

In the players' auction held on Thursday, defending champions Mumbai Indians also picked up, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, and Piyush Chawla.