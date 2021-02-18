IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Mumbai Indians after auction
The Indian Premier League 2020 winners Mumbai Indians bought back Australia fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile for ₹5 crore as they looked to plug the holes left in their team with the departure of fast bowlers Lasith Malinga and Mitchell McCleneghan. The five-time champions had released Coulter-Nile earlier this year but decided to buy his services once again for the upcoming season.
Apart from Coulter-Nile, MI also bought Kiwi pacer, Adam Milne, for ₹3.2 crore and allrounder James Neesham for ₹50 lakh. The heavily-scouted South African player Marco Jansen was also bought by the franchise for ₹20 lakh.
The biggest talking point for MI's stint at the auction table came at the close of the event when they bought Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun for ₹20 lakh.
The uncapped allrounder has trained with MI for the past few seasons, working as their nets bowler. He had also travelled with the franchise to the UAE the last season. This would be Arjun's first season as an IPL player for Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians:
Players retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan
Players bought: Nathan Coulter Nile (5 crore), Adam Milne (3.2 crore), Piyush Chawla (2.4 crore), James Neesham (50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (20 lakh), Marco Jansen (20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (20 lakh)
- IPL Auction 2021: KKR needs a solid overseas opener to compliment Shubman Gill and we believe a left-handed Englishman could be the right choice.
