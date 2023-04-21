Sachin Tendulkar takes a trip down memory lane

For the current generation of journalists in Mumbai who have spent much of their professional careers covering a certain Sachin Tendulkar, the boy-turned-legend has been a favourite subject. From the time he took his first cricket lessons at Shivaji Park to his rise as the world’s premier batter, they have closely tracked every phase of his journey, the ups and downs of his illustrious career, the small and significant landmarks.

Sachin Tendulkar(Getty)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the scribes at the Cricket Club of India on Friday, it was time to cover another milestone of Tendulkar’s life. The cricket legend turns 50 on Monday, and to celebrate the occasion, he took out time to spend an afternoon over lunch with select journalists. Tendulkar went down memory lane, sharing details, through his eyes and words, of how they chronicled his career.

He recollected his first-ever interview in 1986, in the company of some lip-smacking bun maska. “My first interview was done by Sunil Warrier. I had no idea what an interview was. I was there with my brother at an Irani restaurant at Shivaji Park, having bun maska," reminisced Tendulkar.

When the host of the event, commentator Prasanna Sant, brought up the number of half-centuries Tendulkar has scored, he smiled: "This is the slowest fifty I have scored in my life."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tendulkar also recollected the coverage in newspapers after his first hundred in school cricket. “My performance was highlighted but they didn’t carry my picture. When my friends and teammates pointed out that a picture is usually when someone scores a hundred, I got upset. Later, there was a proper article with my picture, and my entire family did not come out of the house for two days out of embarrassment.”

The afternoon conversation began with senior scribe, H Natarajan, sharing an anecdote about Tendulkar’s first Irani Cup hundred at the Wankhede Stadium. The stadium's security guard had failed to recognise his elder brother, Ajit, who had come to watch the game. The cricket star wasn’t surprised by the incident. “My family members, brothers and sister, never use the surname, Tendulkar, while introducing themselves. It is just Ajit,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In that game, Tendulkar was able to get to his hundred thanks to the courage shown by Gursharan Singh, who came out to bat with a fractured finger after the No 9 batter, Venkatapathy Raju, was dismissed with Tendulkar 11 short of his century. Gursharan braved the pain to hang on and help Tendulkar reach the coveted three-figure mark.

“Later, when we went to play in New Zealand (in 1990), Gursharan was in the team and I got to know him well. I promised him that whenever he arranged his benefit match, wherever I am, even if I am on the moon, I will come and play it. I am glad I was able to fulfill my promise."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON