Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19, currently in 'home quarantine'

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday took to Twitter to confirm that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Sachin has 'mild symptoms' and has decided to quarantine himself at home as advised by the doctors.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative," Tendulkar tweeted.

"I've quarantined myself at home and am following all necessary protocols as advised by my doctors," Sachin said.

The former India captain thanked the healthcare professionals for their constant support.

"I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country," Sachin added.

Sachin Tendulkar was the captain of the India Legends team which recently won the Road Safety World Series in Raipur after beating Sri Lanka Legends in the finals of the tournament.

The tournament was played to spread awareness about road safety measures and featured some of the biggest names of cricket like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara, Kevin Pietersen, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tilakaratne Dilshan, Jonty Rhodes to name a few.

Sachin scored 223 in 7 matches in the Road Safety World Series with a highest score of 65.

Sachin continues the hold the record for scoring most runs in Test and ODIs. The legendary cricketer has amassed 15921 runs in 200 Tests at an average of 53.79. In 463 ODIs, Sachin has scored 18426 runs at an average of 44.83.

Tendulkar is the only cricketer to play 200 Test matches and also score 100 international centuries across formats - 51 in Tests, 49 in ODIs.

The Covid-19 cases have been on a surge in Maharashtra and Mumbai with over 36,000 positive cases recorded on Friday.

