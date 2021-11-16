Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Sachin Tendulkar visits MP village Sewaniya to take stock of children's social welfare projects
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar visits MP village Sewaniya to take stock of children's social welfare projects

Sachin Tendulkar's foundation is associated with various projects including nutritious meals for children and also an opportunity to pursue sports through 'seva kutirs'.
Sachin Tendulkar visits MP village Sewaniya to take stock of children's social welfare projects(TWITTER/SACHIN_TENDULKAR)
Updated on Nov 16, 2021 09:42 PM IST
PTI | , Sewaniya (madhya Pradesh)

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday visited a remote village Sewaniya in tribal heartland of Madhya Pradesh to take stock of various children's social welfare project that he is associated with including a school in the memory of his late father Professor Ramesh Tendulkar.

Tendulkar's foundation is associated with various projects including nutritious meals for children and also an opportunity to pursue sports through 'seva kutirs'.

Parivaar, an NGO that Tendulkar’s foundation supports, runs these seva kutirs for most vulnerable tribal children," a press release stated.

Tendulkar interacted with the young teachers and also visited the kitchen, to understand how nutritious meals are being cooked for the beneficiaries of the programme he supports.

As part of his visit, Tendulkar also stopped at Sandalpur, to oversee the construction status of a school that his foundation is supporting.

The residential school supports free education for tribal girls & boys and will accommodate about 2,300 children over a span of 10 years.

Tendulkar's focus on health, education and sports for children has been well covered over the past few years, and his commitment to the school and seva kutirs is part of a larger set of initiatives that his foundation focuses on. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sachin tendulkar
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Weary India, New Zealand gear up for another show

Rahul highlights 'brand of cricket' India need to play after poor T20 WC

'Our players are not machines, cannot turn up to the stadium every day': Rohit

Dravid: Halo on his head, target on his back
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP