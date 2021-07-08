Sachin Tendulkar wins hearts with tweet in Bengali on Sourav Ganguly's birthday

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted in Bengali to wish former India captain Sourav Ganguly on his 49th birthday. Twitter on Thursday was flooded with happy birthday messages for one of India’s most influential captains and the current BCCI president Ganguly but Sachin’s tweet stood out because he used a Bengali sentence to wish his former opening partner and captain.

“আমার প্রিয় দাদি। শুভ জন্মদিন। আপনার সামনে একটি স্বাস্থ্যকর এবং সুখী বছর কামনা করি| My beloved Dadi. Happy birthday. Wishing you a healthy and happy year ahead,” tweeted Sachin along with a photograph from the vault.

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly go back a long way. The duo attended camps together in junior cricket and then, together, went on to play for India for more than 12 years.

Tendulkar and Ganguly still hold the record for most runs by an opening pair in ODIs. The dynamic pair opened for India in 136 innings scoring 6609 at an average of 49.32. The due shared 21 century stands between them while opening for India.

Ganguly made his debut under Mohammed Azharuddin’s captaincy and then went to play under Tendulkar for a few years before taking over as the Indian skipper in 2000.

Ganguly, popularly known as ‘dada’ called time on his career in 2008 after playing his last Test against Australia in Nagpur. The left-handed batsman continued to play the Indian Premier League (IPL), but he retired from domestic cricket in 2012.

The former skipper played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India. The left-handed batsman scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career.

Ganguly had led India in 195 matches across all formats and managed to win 97 matches out of those. The Prince of Kolkata later went on to become the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and is now the President of the BCCI.