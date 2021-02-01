Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh go golfing together, picture goes viral

After doing wonders together on the cricket field for years, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh are putting golf courses on fire. Tendulkar and Yuvraj, who are happily retired and have a penchant towards golf came together for the game, and the former India captain ensured he captured the moment perfectly. On Monday, the two former cricketers were all smiles as Tendulkar uploaded a picture with Yuvraj in a golf course on social media.

"From cricket to golf, we’ve travelled quite a few yards, Yuvi," Tendulkar captioned his Instagram post.

Tendulkar and Yuvraj have been highly active on social media, especially Sachin, who has been sharing his insights on the India vs Australia series on his YouTube channel, and posting about family time, throwback pictures and outings on Instagram. Not too long ago, Tendulkar had uploaded a short video clip and an image of him and the legendary Brian Lara taking a swing at a golf course.

A few days ago, Yuvraj himself had shared a small clip of playing golf. “Life doesn’t stop! You’ve got to keep moving forward from 22 yards to 18 holes,” he had captioned the video. In fact, he was even joined by former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra with Yuvraj posting a picture on Insta with the caption: "When Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson unite". It even received a comment from Harbhajan Singh, which said, "Ashu da stance check kari." (Check our Ashu’s stance).

Tendulkar retired from cricket in 2013 after playing for 25 years, while Yuvraj called it a day in 2019 during the World Cup in England. Together, Yuvraj and Tendulkar have been involved in many memorable partnerships, the most famous of which was an unbeaten 163-run stand for the fifth wicket in a Test match against England in Chennai in 2008. India chased down a challenging target of 387 with Tendulkar remaining unbeaten on 103 and Yuvraj on 85.