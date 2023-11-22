Sachin's daughter Sara Tendulkar hits back after her deepfake photos, fake accounts run riot

With the rise of popularity and availability of artificial intelligence nowadays, it has become a common trend for deep fake photos of famous personalities to pop on the internet. One such victim lately has been Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Lately, there has been a lot of fake accounts with verification on X, formerly known as Twitter, with deep fake pictures of Sara. Sara Tendulkar responded to her deepfake photos.

Taking to Instagram, she informed fans about fake accounts on X and mentioned she was concerned by such misuse of technology. "Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrows and daily activities. However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet. I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality," she wrote.

"A few accounts on X (formerly Twitter) have obviously been created with an intent to impersonate me and mislead people. I do not have an account on X, and I hope X looks into such accounts and suspends them," she added while urging X to take action.

"Entertainment should never come at the expense of the truth. Let's encourage communication that’s based on trust and reality," she further added.

Sara Tendulkar responded to her deepfake accounts through Instagram.

She is also rumoured to be dating India opener Shubman Gill, which was also hinted at during a recent episode of Koffee With Karan season 8. During the episode, Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan was asked about her rumoured boyfriends from host Karan Johar. The actress denied dating Shubman and hinted that he was in a relationship with Sachin's daughter.

When she was asked about alleged rumours of her dating Shubman, the Bollywood actress said, "You have got the wrong Sara guys. Sara ka sara duniya galat Sara ke piche pada hai (The whole world is after the wrong Sara)."

