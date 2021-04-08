'Sad to see T20 leagues influencing international cricket': Shahid Afridi criticises CSA for releasing players for IPL

Shahid Afridi is not impressed with Cricket South Africa's decision to release some of their players in the middle of Pakistan's tour to travel to India and play the IPL. The likes of David Miller, Quinton de Kock and fast bowlers Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi did not play the third ODI between South Africa and Pakistan on Wednesday since they headed to India for their IPL commitment.

Even though a clinical Pakistan won the match to take the series, CSA's decision did not go down well with the former Pakistan captain.

"Surprising to see @OfficialCSA allowing players to travel for IPL in the middle of a series. It is sad to see T20 leagues influencing international cricket. Some rethinking needs to be done!!," Afridi tweeted.

It was the first time in six bilateral series that a visiting team won an ODI series in South Africa as the depleted hosts missed some of their experienced campaigners missing from the crunch tie.

Nortje and Rabada will represent the Delhi Capitals, while de Kock and Ngidi will play for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings respectively. Miller will link up with the Rajasthan Royals squad in Mumbai. The players will also miss the four-match T20I series which starts Saturday at Johannesburg.

With Pakistan winning the first ODI and South Africa leveling the series in the second, the tourists took the series with a 28-run win in the decider on Wednesday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Star of the second ODI, Fakhar Zaman scored another century and aided by his captain Babar Azam’s 94, Pakistan posted 320/7 on the board.

In reply, South Africa were reduced to 140/5 before a rearguard effort by Andile Phehlukwayo and Kyle Verreynne, both of whom scored half-centuries, lifted hopes of a win. But Pakistan bowlers held their nerves and bowled South Africa out for 292 with Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz grabbing three wickets each.