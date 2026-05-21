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Sai Sudharsan storms past Virat Kohli, matches Virender Sehwag’s iconic all-time IPL record in GT vs CSK clash

Sai Sudharsan scored a fifth consecutive half-century in IPL 2026 in the match against Chennai Super Kings, getting to the mark in 35 balls.

Updated on: May 21, 2026 09:01 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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In a format where risk-taking has become the norm, Sai Sudharsan hit a new high in consistency, taking him past Virat Kohli and matching an iconic IPL record held by Virender Sehwag, which happened in the game between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Sai Sudharsan watches the ball after playing a shot during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings(AFP)

Sudharsan scored a fifth consecutive half-century in IPL 2026 in the match against Chennai Super Kings, getting to the mark in 35 balls. The streak began at the start of this month, scoring 57 against the Punjab Kings at home, 55 against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, 61 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad and an unbeaten 53 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

The knock took him past Kohli as he matched the IPL record for most consecutive fifties. Sehwag is the only other Indian in the list, having achieved it in 212, followed by Jos Buttler in 2018 and David Warner in 2019.

IPL 2026, GT vs CSK LIVE Score

 
Sai Sudharsan virat kohli virender sehwag
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / Sai Sudharsan storms past Virat Kohli, matches Virender Sehwag’s iconic all-time IPL record in GT vs CSK clash
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