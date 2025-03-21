Saima hopes to bounce back after below-par WPL

New Delhi: As India gear up for a packed season leading into the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup later this year, Mumbai pacer Saima Thakor is aiming to up her game. Seen as a promising pace option alongside Renuka Singh Thakur, Thakor’s recent form in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) may have raised concerns. UP Warriorz’s Saima Thakor went wicketless in WPL 2025. (X)

Playing for UP Warriorz, she went wicketless in each of her four appearances. In fact, her dry spell began in the ODI series against West Indies and Ireland. While this can be a tough mental battle for any bowler, Thakor has found solace and inspiration in Warriorz teammate, Sophie Ecclestone, the top-ranked white-ball bowler.

“Sophie told me that what we get to do, not a lot of people are blessed with all that. So I must just enjoy this thing. One never knows how long it is going to last, so I must try to enjoy my cricket more,” Thakor told HT.

That conversation ensured that rather than dwelling on her indifferent form, the 28-year-old found the motivation to double down on self-improvement, immersing herself in video analysis and fine-tuning her skills.

Beyond the Warriorz’s coaching staff, she has also leaned on guidance from Mumbai state coach Sunetra Paranjape and former India pacer Niranjana Nagarajan, seeking their insights to sharpen her game.

“I spoke to the coaches around, and I wouldn’t say that it’s a bad phase or a bad patch. It’s more about mindset and controlling the nerves during the big games,” Thakor explained.

Despite a challenging WPL season, Thakor remains in contention for India’s second pacer spot, competing with the likes of Titas Sadhu. Shikha Pandey and Kashvee Gautam were the best-performing Indian pacers at the WPL.

With the Senior Women’s Multi-Day Trophy beginning on March 25, followed by an international tri-series featuring India, Sri Lanka and South Africa in April, Thakor still has opportunities to stake her claim ahead of the World Cup.

“It’s a good thing that we’re getting so many tournaments before the World Cup. I am looking forward to it,” she said.

Thakor, a former footballer, is no stranger to setbacks. Her journey has been defined by resilience, shaped by an injury-ridden 2019-20 season that nearly ended her career.

A back injury sidelined her for three months, and just when she regained fitness and played a tournament, she suffered a shoulder injury that cost her another three months.

“Most of the season slipped through my fingers. It was frustrating watching from the sidelines, but when I returned after the shoulder injury, something had changed. After months of uncertainty and rehab, I realized I didn’t care about the results anymore. I just wanted to play.”

“I wouldn’t call it a great experience, but it shaped me. It made me more grounded and genuine. And when I finally started playing again, I approached the game differently.”

As India enter a crucial phase with preparatory tours, Thakor, with a fresh mindset, knows she has work to do.