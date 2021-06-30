Salman Butt, Pak's spot-fixing tainted ex-captain, joins PCB's umpiring course

Former Pakistan cricket captain Salman Butt, who was banned from cricket for 10 years due to his role in the spot-fixing scandal that broke out during Pakistan's tour of England in 2010, has enrolled himself for PCB's umpiring course.

"As many as 49 cricketers among 346 personnel were part of the online Level-1 Umpiring course for umpires and match referees which took place from 7 to 25 June. These cricketers include Pakistan internationals – Abdul Rauf, Bilal Asif, Salman Butt and Shoaib Khan," a report on PCB's website said.

To develop match officials, the PCB has planned to introduce Level 1, 2 and 3 courses for umpires and match referees. In accordance to that the PCB has successfully concluded the phase 1 of the Level-1 course, where the participants were given online lectures on the basic umpiring rules, regulations and laws of the game.

The courses were conducted by PCB’s Elite and Supplementary Panels of Match Referees which also included a question and answers session.

In the second phase, the participants will now undergo written tests, interviews and fitness tests in due course.

The successful candidates will be told to supervise club, school and other matches in their respective City Cricket Associations.

Butt has been involved in Pakistan's domestic cricket since completing his ban. He was banned from the sport along with fast bowlers Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir, due to their role in the spot-fixing scandal.

While Asif has never returned to competitive cricket, Amir made comeback to all forms of cricket for Pakistan and was part of the team that won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. He recently announced his retirement from international cricket after a feud with the team management.

Butt, who was a left-handed opening batsman, represented Pakistan in 33 Tests, 78 ODIs and 24 T20Is before being banned at the prime of his career.

