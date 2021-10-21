‘What is their mindset going ahead’: Salman Butt questions Babar Azam's strategy ahead of India clash at T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan batter Salman Butt was not pleased with Babar Azam's strategy in the warm-up matches at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt compared the Indian and Pakistan cricket teams and slammed the latter for not using these opportunities to get the out-of-form players some game time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Butt, on the other hand, was impressed by the Men In Blue, who gave game time to almost every member in the squad.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup, India vs Australia warm-up game Report card: Rohit Sharma returns to form, R Ashwin impresses

"India have utilized these warmup matches well... they've given game time to everyone despite the fact that they've all played the IPL. If they had not done this and had played with their playing XI, even then we could have argued that 'They haven't played together as a team so are doing it now'. But even they didn't do it. I don't know what insecurity we have that 'someone else should not make runs in that position or someone else should not get that opportunity'. For God's sake, you are the captain, you have to use your players, where will you do that?" said Butt on YouTube.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

T20 World Cup | 'They have got all bases covered' - Steve Smith lauds 'terrific' India squad

"Can't it happen that God forbid that you both [Babar and Rizwan] will get out in the first over? Then also someone will have to play against the new ball. See, Babar got out early here [against South Africa] na? Now, what is their mindset of going ahead? I don't understand this strategy," he added.

Both India and Pakistan will open their T20 World Cup campaign against each other in a much anticipated clash, scheduled to take place on October 24.