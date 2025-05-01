Sam Curran hurls a mouthful at PBKS dugout in clash with ex-IPL team, sends selection message to CSK and MS Dhoni

Sam Curran was in sensational form as he hammered his highest individual IPL score against former team PBKS, but it wasn’t enough as CSK once again collapsed to a defeat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. Batting at No. 3, Curran slammed 88 runs off 47 balls, packed with nine fours and four sixes, at a strike rate of 187.23. Sam Curran was left fuming at the PBKS dugout.

Curran got his fifty in the 15th over off Azmatullah Omarzai, and then had a special celebration, and it caught everyone’s eye. After reaching his fifty, Curran made a phone call gesture to someone in the CSK dugout, hinting that he should have been used more throughout the season. He has been used sparingly this season, featuring in only four games.

He eventually lost his wicket in the 18th over, and then was involved in a controversial incident as he made his way to the dugout. As he walking to the changing room, he could be seen gesturing towards the PBKS dugout in annoyance, a side he captained in the past. He could also be seen hurling a mouthful at the PBKS side in what was an ugly spat.

Curran’s effort saw CSK reach 190 in 19.2 overs. Chasing 191, PBKS managed to reach 194/6 in 19.4 overs, winning by four wickets.

CSK are also out of playoff contention and bottom of the standings with eight defeats and two wins. Meanwhile, PBKS are second with six victories and three losses.

Speaking after the match, CSK skipper MS Dhoni hailed Curran, saying, “The partnership between Brevis and Sam was excellent. We didn't play the last four deliveries, and the second last over four batters got out. In close games, those 7 deliveries mean a lot. Well he's a fighter (Curran). That's something we all know. Whenever he turns up he wants to contribute. Unfortunately so far, whenever we tried to give him a chance, the wicket was on the slower side and he found it slightly difficult. But today's wicket was one of the best we've got at home in this tournament. That's the reason I felt we needed another 15 runs.”