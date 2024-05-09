HT Poll result: Should Sam Curran replace Shikhar Dhawan as PBKS captain for IPL 2025?

Sam Curran's presence at the traditional coin toss confirmed the non-selection of Shikhar Dhawan as the veteran Indian opener was unavailable for selection in match No.58 of the Indian Premier League season 2024 on Thursday. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals missed a month of IPL cricket in the 2024 season due to a shoulder injury. With Dhawan missing seven games of the new season, Curran has regularly led the Punjab Kings franchise in the league stage. Sam Curran is leading the PBKS side in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan at the IPL 2024. (PTI)

Dhawan recorded his last appearance for Punjab Kings in match No.23 of the IPL 2024 against his former side - Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Indian southpaw played a forgetful knock of 14 off 16 balls in SRH's thrilling two-run win over PBKS at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Dhawan can make a return to the PBKS side in the remaining two games of the Punjab Kings franchise. With eight points in 11 games, the Dhawan-less PBKS side has failed to emerge as contenders for the playoff stage of the cash-rich league. Should PBKS retain Dhawan as captain for IPL 2024?

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ: 'Rohit Sharma said himself...': Wasim Akram pins blame on Hardik Pandya after MI exit from IPL 2024 playoff race

HT poll result: Curran or Dhawan, who should lead PBKS in IPL 2025?

According to the HT Poll, fans have voted in favour of all-rounder Curran leading the Punjab-based franchise for the 2025 season of the cash-rich league. All-rounder Curran has scored 185 runs in 11 games for the Punjab Kings. The stand-in skipper has picked up 13 wickets for PBKS this season. Retained for the IPL 2024, Curran was signed by PBKS for a whopping sum of INR 18.50 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. Curran was also named the Player of the Tournament at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup hosted by Australia.

HT poll result: Should Sam Curran replace Shikhar Dhawan as PBKS captain for IPL 2025?(HT-PTI)

Dhawan-less PBKS without Rabada against RCB

Speaking at the coin toss, Punjab Kings stand-in skipper Curran confirmed that the hosts are without strike pacer Kagiso Rabada against RCB at Dharamsala. Rabada made way for England's Liam Livingstone in the PBKS XI for matchday 58 of the IPL 2024. "Going to bowl. Looks like they've watered the wicket a bit, might be something early on. Looking to put RCB under pressure early. With the side we've picked today, looking to take wickets with the new ball. Pretty simple for us now - need few results to go for us and win our remaining games. Livingstone comes in for Rabada. Our strength is our batting," Curran said after winning the toss and opted to field against RCB.