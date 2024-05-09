'Rohit Sharma said himself...': Wasim Akram pins blame on Hardik Pandya after MI exit from IPL 2024 playoff race

It has been a season to forget for Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians. Five-time winners Mumbai Indians completed a sensational deal of Hardik from Gujarat Titans in the build-up to the Indian Premier League season 2024. MI replaced Rohit Sharma with Hardik for the captaincy job at IPL 2024. However, Hardik's MI failed to emerge as title contenders after the much-debated changing of the guards at the Wankhede Stadium. Wasim feels Hardik should have been Rohit's deputy at IPL 2024(AFP-Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Mumbai Indians became the first team to bow out of the playoff race after a free-scoring Sunrisers Hyderabad side crushed KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants by ten wickets. Reflecting on Mumbai Indians ' disastrous season in the IPL 2024, legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram observed that the captaincy change significantly impacted MI's performance in the league stage. Pandya received a hostile reception from fans following his arrival as MI captain in the new season.

‘Change in captaincy definitely made a difference’

"Mumbai Indians must be going through a lot as a team. Last minute mein jo captain change huwa hai na Mumbai Indians ka, usse farak toh pada hai (The last minute change in the captaincy definitely made a difference)," Akram told Sportskeeda. Mumbai ended up losing their first three games after Hardik replaced Rohit as captain this season. Record-time winners Mumbai are ninth in the 10-team IPL standings. Mumbai have eight points after only four wins in 12 matches at the IPL 2024.

‘If Rohit had given up the India captaincy…’

"Agar yeh pata hota na ki yeh badal rahe hai aur Rohit khud kahta ki, I just wanna play my cricket and have a rest. India ki captaani bhi chodd di hai toh phir theek hai (If it was predetermined and Rohit had said himself that he wanted to just play cricket and take rest. If he had given up the India captaincy too, then it would have been okay)," Akram explained.

Hardik failed to fire as an all-rounder in his captaincy debut for Mumbai Indians. The all-rounder returned to MI after guiding GT to back-to-back IPL finals in 2022 and 2023. Despite his uninspiring run in the IPL 2024, Hardik was drafted to the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. Hardik will be Rohit's deputy at the ICC World Cup.

Hardik as vice-captain?

"Woh India ki kaptani bhi kar raha hai. In my opinion, iss saal Pandya ko vice-captain banate. (Rohit is also captaining India. MI should have appointed Hardik as vice-captain) Rohit kaptani karta aur agle saal Rohit kahta ab bas. I am relaxing, I want to enjoy and I am giving reigns to Pandya. Kissi ko shock nahi hota. That didn't go down well for Mumbai Indians," Akram added.