'Ganguly said we would win World Cup': Travis Head's 'career-ending batting' brings back painful memories for Kaif

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul was at a loss for words after the unreal batting performances of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma sealed a famous win for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League season 2024 on Wednesday. The electrifying opening stand of the SRH openers handed the 2016 champions a comfortable 10-wicket win inside the first 10 overs. Ganguly told Kaif that India would win the 2003 World Cup final as the ball would swing(AFP)

With Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Head playing a match-winning knock, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif mentioned the Australian intent of playing the limited-overs format by recalling the ICC World Cup 2003 final. The ex-India cricketer and full-time pundit was convinced that Head and Abhishek showcased 'career-ending batting' in the IPL 2024 to boost the playoff bid of Pat Cummins' men at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya under pressure, faces dressing room resistance as Rohit, Bumrah speak up after IPL 2024 disaster: Report

Ganguly said we would win the match: Kaif recalls World Cup final

"Pat Cummins - Aussie captain, Travis Head - player from Australia. So this is the Aussie intent. I remember the 2003 World Cup final - Australia against India. The conditions were overcast. We won the toss and (Sourav) Ganguly said we would win the match as the ball would swing. Australia made 360," Kaif told Star Sports after the match. India were outplayed by Ricky Ponting's Australia in the 2003 World Cup final. Ponting smashed 140 off 121 balls as Australia posted the match-winning total of 359-2 against Ganguly's India at the Wanderers Stadium.

'This is career-ending batting'

Chasing the 166-run target against LSG in match No.56 of the IPL 2024, Head and Abhishek completed the run chase in just 9.4 overs. Head notched up the second-fastest half-century in 16 balls. The Aussie opener remained unbeaten on 89 off 30 balls. "This has not happened for the first time. We have seen in this entire IPL that bowlers are unable to stop these two batters. This is career-ending batting, that the bowler is dropped from the next match, they are batting like that," Kaif added.