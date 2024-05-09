Hardik Pandya under pressure, faces dressing room resistance as Rohit, Bumrah speak up after IPL 2024 disaster: Report

Mumbai Indians became the first team to get eliminated from the ongoing Indian Premier League on Wednesday. The side has had a disappointing campaign, losing eight of their 12 matches so far; the season preceded a change in captaincy that drew a significant controversy, with Hardik Pandya succeeding Rohit Sharma in the leadership role. The franchise's fans didn't receive the move well and even booed Hardik during the initial matches at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and his teammate Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians(PTI)

Hardik's own performances didn't help; he has yet to score a half-century in the campaign and has less than 200 runs (198) in 12 matches. Prior to MI's previous match, where he took three wickets, Hardik had 8 wickets in 11 games, highlighting the captain's lack of form. The downfall can't solely be blamed on Hardik, though; except Jasprit Bumrah, none of MI's star players have been consistent this year.

But now, it seems Hardik might indeed take the fall for the five-time champions' horrid outing in this year's IPL. According to a report from the Indian Express, the senior MI stars have expressed reservations about how the team is being led and have had conversations with the franchise's management.

The report suggested that seasoned Indian stars like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah were part of a team meeting with the coaching staff following a game in the ongoing season as they laid down their perspectives on the team's underwhelming results. They also candidly shared their thoughts and pinpointed the factors contributing to the team's lacklustre performance.

Additionally, it was reported that subsequent one-on-one discussions have taken place between certain senior players and team management representatives, indicating a concerted effort to address issues and chart a path forward for the team.

It has also been revealed that Hardik's comment on Tilak Varma's innings following the side's loss in the match against Delhi Capitals didn't go down well in the dressing room.

“When Axar Patel (DC bowler) was bowling to a left-hander (Tilak), the better option could have been to go after him,” Hardik had said.

“I think it was just a little game awareness that we missed out on. At the end of the day, that cost us the game.”

What next for MI?

With playoff positions out of bounds, Mumbai Indians will play for pride in their remaining two matches of the season. They face Kolkata Knight Riders in the penultimate game and end their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on May 17.

Rohit Sharma will then return as captain and will lead Hardik Pandya and other India stars in the next month's T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the USA and the West Indies.