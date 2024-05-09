Pat Cummins adds salt to LSG's wounds with epic 'changing the pitch' one-liner after Head, Abhishek's hammering

Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma tore down the bowling line-up of the Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The dazzling duo chased down 165 runs in less than 10 overs with ten wickets remaining. SRH skipper Pat Cummins joked that both the openers might have changed the pitch mid-way after their scintillating knocks. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head (L) and Abhishek Sharma celebrate their win against Lucknow Super Giants.(AFP)

The Super Giants though, couldn’t reap much out of the pitch after only managing to score 27 runs in the powerplay and losing two wickets. In defending their scoreline, they were blown away by SRH's opening pair of Travis Head (89 off 30 deliveries) and Abhishek Sharma (75 off 28 balls). While Cummins was asked about who could’ve possibly changed the pitch, he jokingly held both the SRH openers responsible

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Maybe Travis and Abhishek did. We just let them go, they are two guys who are very positive and I'm a bowler, it is tough for me to give them any inputs," the SRH skipper said.

The Australian commended Head’s batting style over the past couple of years and how he has been middling at difficult areas to hit with ease.

"He's been like this for 2 years, he hits the tough areas, hits the middle a lot, might not be super conventional," Cummins stated.

Cummins also praised youngster Abhishek Sharma for his incredible ability to play spin and pace bowling.

"Just an incredible player of spin and pace. With just 2 fielders out, it is really difficult for the bowlers against them," he added.

The SRH skipper added that with the average scores going up, it is always tough to come up against the batters. However, he felt that the win against LSG by 10 wickets was unreal

"I think the scores have gone up, and when the wickets are good, it is tough to come up with answers against batters when they get going. The boys have had a fantastic season, but to win this with less than 10 overs played is unreal," he concluded.

The Sunrisers have ascended to no.3 in the points table following their remarkable victory over LSG. The former champions got a much-needed boost with their win as they now have 14 points in 12 matches and a great chance to reach 18 points to strengthen their contention for the playoffs.