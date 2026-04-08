Sameer Rizvi, GT's biggest threat: How can Shubman Gill and Co stop DC's crisis man

Gujarat Titans cannot afford to treat Sameer Rizvi as just another in-form middle-order batter. He has become one of the key reasons Delhi Capitals have looked more stable than their batting structure actually suggests. Rizvi is not only scoring runs. He is changing the shape of innings. He has shown he can walk into pressure, absorb it, and then turn the tempo sharply in Delhi’s favour. That is what makes him such an important wicket in this contest. Sameer Rizvi batting against MI. (HT_PRINT)

For GT, the challenge is not simply to get him out. It is to stop him from reaching the phase where he usually takes control.

The available data makes that pattern clear. Rizvi has built his returns around acceleration through the middle overs and sharp finishing once he settles. Across the available sample, he has scored 320 runs off 212 balls at a strike rate of 150.94. In 2026, that rate rises further to 163.27. The bigger warning for GT lies in how those runs are distributed.

Sameer Rizvi is far less comfortable at the start of an innings than he is after getting set. In the powerplay phase of the available sample, he has scored only 17 runs off 32 balls. But once the innings move into the middle overs, the scoring rate rises dramatically. He has 259 runs off 160 balls in that phase at a strike rate of 161.88. At the death, he becomes even more dangerous, striking at 220.

That split should shape GT’s entire approach. They cannot allow Rizvi to enter quietly and then own overs seven to fifteen. That is the zone where his innings start changing matches.

The biggest mistake GT can make The easiest way to let Rizvi settle is to bowl at his strengths.

The available data shows that he is especially dangerous against anything short or slightly back of a hittable length. He has scored 100 runs off 52 balls against short-of-good-length bowling. Against full balls, he has 83 off 45. Against short balls, he has 23 off 11, and against bouncers, 18 off 7.

That is the danger zone for GT. If they miss on either side of the ideal test length, Rizvi can cash in quickly. Bowl too short, and he can pull or pick up off the back foot. Bowl too full, and he can drive cleanly and release pressure.

His scoring pattern underlines this further. Nearly 72 per cent of his runs in the available sample have come in boundaries. That is not the profile of a batter slowly working into rhythm through nudges and singles. It is the profile of a batter who can grab an over and change the field immediately.

GT, therefore, cannot bowl lazy hard lengths into his arc or overcorrect with full deliveries after one boundary. That is exactly how his kind of innings grow.