'England may not be comfortable against him': Manjrekar explains why having Kuldeep Yadav is 'advantage' for India

India vs England: Washington Sundar had played an unbeaten 85 runs innings in the first innings in the first Test, but he had to make way for Kuldeep in the team.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Chennai: Indian bowler Kuldeep Yadav during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/BCCI) (PTI02_11_2021_000363B)(PTI)

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was included in the playing XI for the 2nd Test against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and announced three changes in the team - with Mohammed Siraj replacing Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel making a debut in place of Shahbaz Nadeem, and Kuldeep replacing Washington Sundar in the team.

Sundar had played an unbeaten 85 runs innings in the first innings in the first Test, but he had to make way for Kuldeep in the team. On being asked about the same, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said that the left-arm spinner can give an advantage to Team India.

"A little unfortunate that Washington Sundar missed out because of what he has done in the limited opportunities that he has been given," he said on ESPNCricinfo.

"This is how Virat Kohli goes about his business. He looks to chop and change personnel rather than change tactics or play the same people to bowl differently," Manjrekar added.

"The advantage of having Kuldeep Yadav is that a lot of England batsmen were playing Indian spinners on the backfoot, which is a very impressive thing I saw in the first Test.

"But with Kuldeep Yadav, they may not be that comfortable or certain about what is coming from the hands. So, the mystery element works for India with Kuldeep Yadav," he further explained.

Meanwhile, India suffered three big blows in the first innings with opener Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli getting out before Lunch.

