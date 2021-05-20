Sanjay Manjrekar picks India's probable XI for Sri Lanka T20Is, wants to see two youngsters make debut

India will travel to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series in June. Since they will play three ODIs and as many T20Is, the squad will feature white-ball specialists and will miss star names like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and KL Rahul, among others. The first team will be in England at the time, preparing for the five-match Test series against the host country while also playing the World Test Championship final.

This means that numerous youngsters, alongside a few senior pros, will find a seat on the plane to the neighbouring country. This beckons a question: What will the second-string team's probable playing XI look like? Former India cricketer Sanjay Mankjrekar has a go.

READ | Raina recalls how he was greeted by Dhoni after being bought by CSK in IPL auctions

Manjrekar picked Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, the Delhi Capitals duo that amassed 331 and 308 runs, respectively, in the first seven matches of IPL 2021, as his openers. He believes they are obvious choices.

At No.3, Manjrekar opted for the swashbuckling run-scorer in Suryakuamr Yadav, who has been a mainstay for five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians and smashed a fifty in his first-ever international cricket innings. At No.4, the 55-year-old went for Ishan Kishan, ahead of Sanju Samson. Kishan, who smashed a brilliant fifty on his T20 debuts against England, was dropped from the MI squad after the first few games. Yet, Manjrekar has backed the young southpaw as he scored 516 runs batting in the same position during IPL 2020.

At No.5 is Manish Pandey, an experienced campaigner who has been in and out of the Indian team. His experience would come in handy in Sri Lanka.

"Ishan Kishan will be my wicket-keeper batsman and not Sanju Samson. I would like to give Ishan a go at No.4. Manish Pandey will be my No.5," Sanjay Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

READ | ‘Fans don't become fans overnight’: Shami on why Indian pace trio is better than NZ's Boult, Southee and Wagner

Sanjay Manjrekar backed Hardik Pandya at No.6 to bowl a couple of overs. The 27-year-old has been left out of India's Test squad and will be itching to prove his credentials as an all-rounder once again.

Manjrekar also stated that while Bhuneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar will definitely make the playing XI, he would also like to see Chetan Sakariya and Rahul Tewatia make their debuts. Both the youngsters were impressive for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and can use this tour to showcase their talent at the international level.