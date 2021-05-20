‘Fans don't become fans overnight’: Shami on why Indian pace trio is better than NZ's Boult, Southee and Wagner

Pacer Mohammed Shami will soon be joining the Indian Test squad for the upcoming tour of England. Virat Kohli & Co are scheduled to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand before locking horns with the hosts in a 5-match Test series.

Shami will return in action for Team India after a hiatus of 6 months. He suffered an injury during the third Test against Australia in Sydney which forced him to return home and also kept him away from the series against England as well.

The right-arm pacer is excited to join his teammates and looking forward to a great tour ahead. Shami believes that the Indian bowling unit is higher than that of New Zealand as the records speak for themselves when it comes to comparison.

“Obviously, we are (better than Boult, Southee and Wagner). When we play Test cricket, even if someone is having a bad day the other bowlers step up. When someone is down, we make sure to pick up that teammate and carry the team forward as a unit. We try to cheer him up as well.

“If you see our records, you will have an idea of what I'm talking about. Fans don't become fans overnight; they know the entire history. We have done a lot of homework to build this fast-bowling trio of me, Ishant Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah,” Shami told Sports Tak.

The seasoned Indian speedster opined that the top-two teams have emerged as the finalists of the WTC final. He also stated that the conditions in Southampton will be equal for both sides.

“The top two teams have reached the final and the match is in England. Conditions won't be one-sided for either team. It will be a good match I think, both teams are balanced and solid. I don't think either team will leave any lose point,” Shami said.