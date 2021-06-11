'Sanjay Manjrekar was a wonderful cricketer in his time': Ambrose reacts to Indian commentator's comments on R Ashwin

Curtly Ambrose, the former West Indies fast bowler has reacted to Sanjay Manjrekar's comments on R Ashwin, where the former India batsman had said that he does not consider the off-spinner to be an all-time great. Manjrekar's take on Ashwin created an uproar on social media with many criticising the commentator for his remarks on India's premier spinner. Certain current and ex-cricketers had reacted to the matter, with the legendary Ambrose being the latest to give his take on it.

"We all have our different opinions. We all look at greatness in different ways. Sanjay Manjrekar was a wonderful cricketer in his time. He has his opinion of that, we all have our views. But, how do you define greatness? That is a good question," Ambrose told sports presenter Karishma Kotak on 'The Curtly and Karishma Show' on YouTube.

Also Read | Sanjay Manjrekar uses same Tamil movie reference to answer R Ashwin's meme on Twitter

"Because sometimes, to be quite fair, we use the word greatness loosely. So, we have to be careful with how we define greatness. According to me, greatness is when a player can be very consistent over a period of time, for years, not one or two years."

Ambrose, who picked up 405 wickets from 98 Tests and 225 wickets from 176 ODIs for the West Indies, and was considered one of the best fast bowlers of his era, suggested that the best way to determine whether someone is a 'great' is to see the overall growth of a player since he first made an appearance.

In case of Ashwin, the off-spinner is in his 11th year as an international cricketer and with 409 wickets – which makes him India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests – Ashwin surely is one of India's best bowlers of all time. He also has the most five-wicket-hauls (30) by an India bowler in Test matches after the great Anil Kumble (35).

"Some guys can come into international cricket, and for two or three years, set the world on fire. And, for the next six to seven years, they do nothing. You cannot really judge on the first two or three years. It is over a period of time, through a whole career. At the end of your career, you can be judged if you were great or good or average."