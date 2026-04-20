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Sanjiv Goenka grabs hold of Priyansh Arya after LSG's meek surrender to PBKS; Rishabh Pant chats with Preity Zinta

Cameras post-match between PBKS and LSG spotted the two team owners in conversation with a pair of powerful left-handed Delhi batters.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 12:56 pm IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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Sanjiv Goenka for Lucknow Super Giants and Preity Zinta for Punjab Kings are perhaps the two most most visible owners for their respective teams in the Indian Premier League, popular figures who are regularly seen at their teams’ matches over the course of the summer. LSG and PBKS faced off at the PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on Sunday night, allowing the respective owners to take to the field and interact with players from either team.

Sanjiv Goenka shakes hands with Priyansh Arya, while Rishabh Pant chats with Preity Zinta.(Screengrab/X)

LSG owner Goenka is slightly infamous for his on-field chats with his team captains, having shared a fictitious relationship with KL Rahul and more recently with Rishabh Pant as he doesn’t shy away from having his thoughts heard. After LSG’s 54-run loss on Sunday night, he was in conversation with a player from the opposite team – player of the match Priyansh Arya, who had bulldozed his way to 93 off 37 in the first innings.

Pant will be hoping to find some good form himself, and he might like to take some notes from Priyansh, a powerful left-handed batter who also hails from Delhi, and is currently having greater success bludgeoning the ball, something Pant needs to redevelop to find the best version of himself.

 
sanjiv goenka punjab kings indian premier league preity zinta lucknow super giants
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Sanjiv Goenka grabs hold of Priyansh Arya after LSG's meek surrender to PBKS; Rishabh Pant chats with Preity Zinta
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