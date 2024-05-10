Sanjiv Goenka lost cool at KL Rahul over weak batting intent; discussions underway on skipper's LSG future: Report

It was a horrible night for Lucknow Super Giants and their fans during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, not only for their performance but also because of what followed. The side faced a drubbing never seen before in IPL, as the SRH openers – Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma – made a mockery of the side's bowling attack to chase down a 166-run target in just 9.4 overs. Following the match, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen having an animated discussion with KL Rahul; his expressions suggested Goenka was expressing his extreme displeasure at how the Super Giants were rolled over in the game. KL Rahul was at the receiving end of Sanjiv Goenka's (R) outburst after LSG's 10-wicket loss to SRH(PTI)

The video became viral on social media platforms, with almost all fans criticising Goenka for lashing out at the side's skipper. Many suggested that the LSG owner could've waited for the players to reach the dressing room or any other private space to discuss with Rahul rather than doing it in front of the cameras.

The report from the Indian Express has now revealed what Goenka told Rahul during his heated chat with the Super Giants captain. The discussion primarily revolved around the team's batting approach; LSG could only muster 165/4 in their 20 overs, which was in stark contrast to SRH's aggressive response, led by openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

While Head and Abhishek showcased blistering strike rates of 296.66 and 267.85, respectively, LSG's captain, KL Rahul, scored only 29 off 31 deliveries, prompting discussions regarding the team's batting strategy and the need for more aggressive intent.

The report further states that the team owners scrutinised LSG's style of play, highlighting a perceived lack of intent. The heavy defeat suffered by LSG not only raised questions about their approach but also exacerbated concerns over their dwindling net run rate. Their fate in the tournament may now hinge on the outcomes of other games in addition to winning their own, too.

Rahul's LSG future in doubt?

The report states that while Rahul maintained his usual routine during team meetings following the match, discussions behind closed doors centred around his future association with Lucknow Super Giants. Rahul was the first pick for LSG when the franchise debuted in 2022, as the star Indian batter led them to playoffs on both occasions so far. The side finished third in 2022 and 2023 seasons, too.