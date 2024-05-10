'Matter of shame. Players have respect': Shami bashes Sanjiv Goenka, rallies behind India teammate KL Rahul

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants ended on a bitter note for the latter, not only because of the 10-wicket drubbing but also thanks to the controversy that followed after the result. LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen having an animated chat with captain KL Rahul after the match, seemingly expressing his displeasure over the result. SRH chased down the 166-run target within just 9.4 overs, setting a new IPL record for the fastest run-chase (target min.100). Mohammed Shami had a strong reaction to Sanjiv Goenka's chat with KL Rahul(PTI/X)

The conversation took place on the field as KL Rahul's expressions painted a sorry picture; by the looks of it, Goenka was expressing his anger at the side's disappointing result, and the internet wasn't too pleased with the sight. Many criticised Goenka for lashing out at his captain in front of the cameras and India's star pacer Mohammed Shami, who is currently nursing his injury, also came in support of his fellow teammate following the incident.

Talking to Cricbuzz, Shami spoke in detail about how Goenka violated Rahul's respect, stating that it was a “shame.”

“Players have respect, and you are a respectful person, too, as you are an owner. Many people are watching you and learning from you. If these things happen in front of cameras… ye sharam ki baat hai. it's a matter of shame,” Shami said.

“If you have to do that, there are many different ways. You could've done the same thing in the dressing room or the hotel. It wasn't necessary to do it on the field. Aise reaction dekar laal qile pe jhanda toh gaada nahi hai aapne (It isn't as if you hoisted a flag at Red Fort by doing this),” said the India star further.

Sends a wrong message

Shami further backed Rahul, stating that anything can happen in sports and that it's wrong to lash out at your captain publicly.

“He's the captain, too, not a normal player. It's a team game; if the plan isn't successful, it isn't a big thing. Anything is possible in the game. I understand there can be good or bad days, but every player has respect, and there's a way to talk. This sends a very wrong message,” said Shami.

With the loss against SRH, the Super Giants' road to playoffs has become a little complicated; with six wins and as many losses, the side is currently sixth on the table and faces a tough challenge from the likes of Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, and even the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have won four matches in a row.