Sanju Samson frontrunner to become India's next T20I captain as one major criterion goes against Shreyas Iyer: Report

Suryakumar Yadav has a lot to lose in the next few months, and his poor form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition isn't helping. The right-handed batter is struggling in the T20 tournament, only managing 195 runs in 10 matches at an average of 19.52 and a strike rate of less than 150. To make matters worse, his form wasn't that great in the T20 World Cup 2026, where India lifted the title under his captaincy. If one takes out the knock against the USA, then Suryakumar didn't do too much to ride home about. And this lack of runs has now led the selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, to consider a captaincy change in India's T20I setup.

Sanju Samson set to become India's T20I captain. (PTI)

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According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Sanju Samson, the T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament, is the frontrunner to become India's next captain and the change of guard might just happen in the next series against Ireland and England. However, the report also states that there is a chance Suryakumar will be the captain for these two series, but his form will be closely monitored by the committee.

If Suryakumar indeed goes as the skipper to the UK, then Sanju will travel as his deputy. 2026 has been exceptional for the right-handed batter. The 31-year-old Samson, who did not start the T20 World Cup, eventually came into the lineup to play three clutch knocks in the must-win games against the West Indies (Super 8s), England (semi-final) and New Zealand (final) to be named as the Player of the Tournament.

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{{^usCountry}} Samson then carried his form into the IPL 2026 season, where he has already hit two centuries and one fifty for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has so far managed 402 runs in 10 matches at a stunning average of 57.43, and he might replace Ruturaj Gaikwad as the CSK skipper next season. Why not Shreyas Iyer? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samson then carried his form into the IPL 2026 season, where he has already hit two centuries and one fifty for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has so far managed 402 runs in 10 matches at a stunning average of 57.43, and he might replace Ruturaj Gaikwad as the CSK skipper next season. Why not Shreyas Iyer? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The same Dainik Jagran report also stated that there is chatter about making Shreyas Iyer the next captain, but one major criterion is working against the Punjab Kings skipper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The same Dainik Jagran report also stated that there is chatter about making Shreyas Iyer the next captain, but one major criterion is working against the Punjab Kings skipper. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The selection committee feels that Sanju has been a part of India's T20I setup, whereas Shreyas hasn't played a match for India in the shortest format since December 2023. Moreover, the selectors are also impressed with Samson and his ability to stay calm in the most tense situations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The selection committee feels that Sanju has been a part of India's T20I setup, whereas Shreyas hasn't played a match for India in the shortest format since December 2023. Moreover, the selectors are also impressed with Samson and his ability to stay calm in the most tense situations. {{/usCountry}}

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The report further claimed that the think tank wants Shreyas to earn his place in the T20I setup first, and only then will he be considered for the top job.

However, if Suryakumar's dip in form continues, then Shreyas can become a natural fit in India's T20I middle-order. The right-handed batter, who is currently leading the Punjab Kings, has already won an IPL with KKR, while he also led the Punjab and Delhi franchises to the finals of the IPL edition.

Speaking of Samson, he has captaincy experience too, having previously led the Rajasthan Royals. He also took the franchise to the final of an IPL edition in the 2022 season.

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