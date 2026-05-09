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Sanju Samson frontrunner to become India's next T20I captain as one major criterion goes against Shreyas Iyer: Report

According to a report, Sanju Samson is the frontrunner to replace Suryakumar Yadav as the next India T20I captain. 

Published on: May 09, 2026 06:35 am IST
Edited by Vishesh Roy
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Suryakumar Yadav has a lot to lose in the next few months, and his poor form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition isn't helping. The right-handed batter is struggling in the T20 tournament, only managing 195 runs in 10 matches at an average of 19.52 and a strike rate of less than 150. To make matters worse, his form wasn't that great in the T20 World Cup 2026, where India lifted the title under his captaincy. If one takes out the knock against the USA, then Suryakumar didn't do too much to ride home about. And this lack of runs has now led the selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, to consider a captaincy change in India's T20I setup.

Sanju Samson set to become India's T20I captain. (PTI)

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Sanju Samson, the T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament, is the frontrunner to become India's next captain and the change of guard might just happen in the next series against Ireland and England. However, the report also states that there is a chance Suryakumar will be the captain for these two series, but his form will be closely monitored by the committee.

If Suryakumar indeed goes as the skipper to the UK, then Sanju will travel as his deputy. 2026 has been exceptional for the right-handed batter. The 31-year-old Samson, who did not start the T20 World Cup, eventually came into the lineup to play three clutch knocks in the must-win games against the West Indies (Super 8s), England (semi-final) and New Zealand (final) to be named as the Player of the Tournament.

Also Read: ‘I had to be selfish’: Sanju Samson sacrifices hundred for the greater good; Sunil Gavaskar reacts

The report further claimed that the think tank wants Shreyas to earn his place in the T20I setup first, and only then will he be considered for the top job.

However, if Suryakumar's dip in form continues, then Shreyas can become a natural fit in India's T20I middle-order. The right-handed batter, who is currently leading the Punjab Kings, has already won an IPL with KKR, while he also led the Punjab and Delhi franchises to the finals of the IPL edition.

Speaking of Samson, he has captaincy experience too, having previously led the Rajasthan Royals. He also took the franchise to the final of an IPL edition in the 2022 season.

 
sanju samson suryakumar yadav
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Sanju Samson frontrunner to become India's next T20I captain as one major criterion goes against Shreyas Iyer: Report
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