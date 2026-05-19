Sanju Samson frustrates Heinrich Klaasen with MS Dhoni-esque stumping, leading to heated verbal exchange

Sunrisers Hyderabad sealed a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk and booked their playoff spot, but the chase produced one brief flashpoint when Heinrich Klaasen and Sanju Samson were involved in a heated verbal exchange.

Sanju Samson and Heinrich Klaasen were involved in a heated exchange.(X images)

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SRH were chasing 181 and had control of the game for most of the second innings. Ishan Kishan gave the pursuit its spine with 70 off 47 balls, while Klaasen added the force in the middle overs. His 47 off 26 balls, with six fours and two sixes, kept Hyderabad ahead of the asking rate and left Chennai searching for a way back into the contest.

That opening came in the 15th over through Noor Ahmad. The left-arm wrist-spinner beat Klaasen with a googly, and Samson completed the dismissal sharply behind the stumps. It was a big wicket for CSK, giving them an opportunity to make a strong comeback in a match that was already slipping away.

The glove-work from Samson was world-class. The speed at which he whipped the bails off reminded many CSK fans of their beloved MS Dhoni.

Klaasen and Samson involved in heated exchange

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{{^usCountry}} The wicket immediately brought noise back into Chepauk. Klaasen, however, did not walk off quietly. As he turned away after being dismissed, he appeared to say something in Sanju Samson’s direction. The CSK wicketkeeper stared back and responded, and the moment quickly became more than a normal wicket celebration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The wicket immediately brought noise back into Chepauk. Klaasen, however, did not walk off quietly. As he turned away after being dismissed, he appeared to say something in Sanju Samson’s direction. The CSK wicketkeeper stared back and responded, and the moment quickly became more than a normal wicket celebration. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shivam Dube stepped in as the exchange continued for a few seconds. The umpire also had a word with Samson before play resumed. There was no physical escalation, but the tension was clear enough for the incident to stand out in the closing stretch of the match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shivam Dube stepped in as the exchange continued for a few seconds. The umpire also had a word with Samson before play resumed. There was no physical escalation, but the tension was clear enough for the incident to stand out in the closing stretch of the match. {{/usCountry}}

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The flashpoint came from the pressure of the situation. Klaasen had been attacking cleanly, and SRH were moving towards the target with authority. CSK got a burst of energy with the wicket. However, Klaasen understandably was frustrated about missing out on his fifty and failing to finish the match. It looked like a heat-of-the-moment reaction from both players.

Also Read: ‘Sanju Samson could be captain next year’: Brink-hit CSK urged to rethink Ruturaj Gaikwad after poor form

But the exchange did not become a turning point. Kishan stayed in after Klaasen’s dismissal and kept SRH firmly on course. He absorbed the pressure after the wicket, controlled the chase, and took Hyderabad close enough to victory that his own dismissal later did not leave much work for the rest.

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SRH eventually reached 181 for five in 19 overs, finishing the chase with an over to spare. The result confirmed their place in the playoffs and left CSK with another damaging result at the back end of the league stage.

Heinrich Klaasen’s wicket gave Chennai a moment, but Kishan’s presence made sure it remained only that. The lasting visual, though, was Samson standing charged after the dismissal, Klaasen turning back with words, and Dube stepping in as Chepauk briefly boiled over.

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