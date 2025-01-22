Sanju Samson gets big relief from T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav amid tussle with KCA: 'No question mark on...'

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has shown complete faith in Sanju Samson once again and said there is no question mark on the wicketkeeper's choice in the T20I team. Samson, who has been left out of India's Champions Trophy squad, has recently been involved in a tussle with Kerala Cricket Association. Samson was not selected to play for Kerala in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy after he skipped a three-day camp preceding the tournament. Suryakumar Yadav backs Sanju Samson as India's preferred wicketkeeper. (PTI)

KCA president Jayesh George recently also slammed the senior wicketkeeper batter and stated that he cannot “turn up for Kerala whenever he feels like it."

However, Samson has received some relief from T20I skipper Suryakumar, who has made it clear that he is an automatic starter with his astonishing form in recent matches.

"There is no question mark on the wicketkeeper. Sanju has done really well in the last seven-eight games. He has shown what he is capable of," Suryakumar stated.

After Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is, Sanju grabbed the opportunity with both hands. While playing as an opener in the shortest format, he showed his class against Bangladesh on home turf with a century. The wicketkeeper batter then went on to etch his name in the history book by becoming the first batter to tonk three centuries in T20Is in a calendar year. However, it seems like the selectors don't have the same faith in him when it comes to ODIs.

‘Sanju Samson has really made use of the opportunity provided’

The captain emphasised that Samson's ability to capitalise on opportunities has been a key factor in India's success."That is what we want from all the players. He has got the opportunity and he has really made use of it. I am really happy for him," he added.

In 13 T20Is last year, Samson accumulated 436 runs at an average of 43.60, with a strike rate of over 180, including three centuries and a fifty. His best score was 111. Meanwhile, Sanju's IPL teammate Dhruv Jurel is the other wicketkeeper picked in India's squad for five-match series against England but it is highly likely for him to warm the bench for the majority of series.