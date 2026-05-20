Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen bury heated exchange, CSK star takes first step to end Chepauk tension

Chennai Super Kings star Sanju Samson has moved past the heated exchange with Heinrich Klaasen that broke out during Monday night's IPL clash at Chepauk. He produced a moment of brilliance with a lightning-quick stumping to dismiss Klaasen, who was batting fluently and looking dangerous in the middle overs. After the third umpire confirmed the decision, Samson fixed a long stare at Klaasen as the South African walked back, visibly frustrated. The batter briefly walked towards Samson to exchange words, but teammates quickly stepped in before things could escalate further. SRH went on to win the match and secure a playoff spot, silencing the Chepauk crowd in a tense finish. Despite the intensity of the moment, both players later appeared to move on, as the focus shifted back to SRH’s crucial victory and their qualification push in the tournament standings in the context of the Chepauk night match.

Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson celebrates after stumping out Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen.(REUTERS)

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Samson buried the hatchet by posting an Instagram story for Klaasen on Wednesday and wrote, “Things happen on the field, but lots of love and respect to this gem of a person off it."

The SRH batter was also quick to respond as he reshared it on his Instagram story and replied, “Much Love and Respect for you bud. Always love watching you play. Keep doing your thing. We are all good. Looking forward to our next battle."

Kishan, Klaasen silence Chepauk

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{{^usCountry}} Chasing a target of 181, Ishan Kishan and Klaasen powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comfortable finish. SRH got across the line at 181/5 with an over remaining, controlling the chase with ease after a steady start. Kishan set the tone with a fluent 70 off 47 balls, playing with intent and timing through the innings. Klaasen then took charge against the spinners, striking a brisk 47 off 26 deliveries to keep the momentum firmly with the visitors. The partnership ensured SRH never lost control of the chase and closed out the game efficiently in the final overs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chasing a target of 181, Ishan Kishan and Klaasen powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comfortable finish. SRH got across the line at 181/5 with an over remaining, controlling the chase with ease after a steady start. Kishan set the tone with a fluent 70 off 47 balls, playing with intent and timing through the innings. Klaasen then took charge against the spinners, striking a brisk 47 off 26 deliveries to keep the momentum firmly with the visitors. The partnership ensured SRH never lost control of the chase and closed out the game efficiently in the final overs. {{/usCountry}}

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Klaasen reflected on a challenging chase and his approach with the bat after another impactful knock, balancing team satisfaction with his own batting intent in the middle order.

" It was a difficult chase coming in; chasing a score like that on this wicket is always a tough task. But yeah, happy for the team. It's a brilliant performance. And one more game, group stage game to go," Klaasen said.

On his rhythm and decision to switch gears after a cautious start, the SRH star spoke about adjusting quickly to conditions and backing his natural aggressive style, which he felt was key to his strong performance on the night.

"Yeah, the first couple of balls I blocked and I said, no, I can't play cricket like this. I need to be aggressive on this wicket and it made my way tonight. So yeah, I'm happy with the way I'm striking the ball. Hopefully it continues for the rest of the competition," he added.

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