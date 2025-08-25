Sanju Samson’s masterful 42-ball century before Asia Cup keeps Shubman Gill on notice for India’s opener slot

Sanju Samson sent out a strong message with a blazing 42-ball century in the Kerala Cricket League, just ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, where he is tipped to feature as India’s back-up opener. The swashbuckling opener looked in sublime touch and took his team, Kochi Blue Tigers, close to a mammoth 237-run target. He smashed 121 runs off 51 balls and got out in the penultimate over of the innings when the game turned into an intense mode; however, Muhammad Ashik got the job done for his team with an unbeaten 45 runs off 18 balls. Sanju Samson smashed 121 runs off 51 balls.(X Image)

Samson has been picked in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE, but chief selector Ajit Agarkar has hinted that Shubman Gill will open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma. In such a scenario, Samson may either be asked to sit out or pushed down the order to bat in the middle. However, now he presented a strong case for himself with a blistering century on Sunday at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

It was the first time this season in KCL that Samson opened the innings; in the earlier matches, he decided to bat down the order.

The 30-year-old smashed 14 fours and 7 sixes during his magnificent knock, which helped his team register their third win in a row. He reached his half-century in just 16 balls and didn't stop after that, and continued smashing the Aries Kollam Sailors bowlers for fun.

Sanju Samson might leave RR ahead of IPL 2026

Meanwhile, there are also doubts over Samson's future in the IPL with Rajasthan Royals, as he is expected to leave the franchise via trade or be released. According to ESPNcricinfo, Samson has reportedly asked the Rajasthan Royals to release him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. He is heavily linked to a move to Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders; however, no deal has been materialised yet with any one of the franchises.

Samson was among six players retained by the Royals before the previous mega auction, with a price tag of ₹18 crore. The others were Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma and Shimron Hetmyer. In IPL 2025, Samson featured in only nine out of 14 matches due to a side strain, with Parag stepping in as stand-in skipper. RR ended the season at ninth place with just four wins.