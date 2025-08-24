Cheteshwar Pujara's big confession on taking retirement ahead of Ranji Trophy season: 'I thought maybe I will play…’

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has broken the silence over his decision to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. The talismanic batter, who played 103 Tests for India, decided to draw a curtain to his illustrious career on Sunday. Pujara stood as the pillar of India’s Test success over the past decade, anchoring the crucial No. 3 position. His grit and consistency were central to several iconic triumphs, none bigger than India’s historic Test series victory on Australian soil during the 2018-19 tour, where he was also named Player of the Series. Cheteshwar Pujara announced retirement from all forms of Indian cricket.(PTI)

Pujara made his Test debut in 2010, and it took him a couple of years to become one of India’s most dependable players in the format after Rahul Dravid's retirement. During his illustrious career, he scored 7,195 runs in 103 matches at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. His presence at the crease brought solidity and endurance, wearing down opposition attacks and frequently becoming the pillar around which India’s Test innings were built.

Pujara thanked his teammates and the other people who were involved in his cricketing journey and said bidding adieu to international cricket is a proud moment for him.

"See, I didn’t think much about it earlier. From about a week I thought a little that this is the right time. So today when I took this decision, it is quite a proud moment for me and for my whole family. On this day I want to thank all my teammates, my coaches and all the support staff I worked with, because this is a proud moment for me. Representing the Indian team, from childhood, when I was small, it was always a dream to play for India. When that dream got completed and for so many years this journey went on, we created so many memories, so there are many proud moments in my career till now," Pujara said as quoted on India Today.

The veteran batter made it clear that it was his personal decision to take the retirement from domestic cricket as well. He expressed a desire to create space for younger talents, believing they deserve more opportunities to develop at this stage of their careers

"This was my personal call and I decided that this is the right time, especially when young players should get opportunities in domestic cricket. Earlier, I thought maybe I will play this Ranji season, but then I felt that if young players get the opportunity, they will be ready sooner. So this was my personal call. About the past few years when I wasn’t part of the Indian team, I don’t want too speak much," he added.

“I had two big injuries in 2009 and 2011…”

The 37-year-old also opened up about the injuries he faced early in his career. Despite the setbacks, he went on to become one of the format’s greats and remains deeply grateful for the opportunity to represent India.

"For me, this is a very memorable day, and the journey with the Indian team, the matches and the series we played, the team’s performances, they all mean a lot to me. Actually today is a proud moment, a happy day. I got the opportunity to play for India for so many years. In my career, I had two big injuries in 2009 and 2011, to recover from them and still play so many years, I never thought it would happen. So I am grateful that I got the chance to play for the Indian team for so many years," said Pujara.