Sachin Tendulkar's tribute to Cheteshwar is a winner; Sunil Gavaskar takes a bow as India’s marathon man calls it a day

Legendary batters Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on Cheteshwar Pujara following his retirement, as the Test stalwart brought the curtain down on his career in Indian cricket. Pujara, who last featured for India in the World Test Championship 2023 final, announced his retirement on Sunday. The talismanic batter was the backbone of the Indian red-ball batting line-up for almost a decade from 2012 to 2022 as he scored 7,195 runs during illustrious Test career, including 19 hundreds, from 103 matches, averaging 43.60. Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar hailed Cheteshwar Pujara.(X and AP Image)

Pujara was the standout player for India in the historic Test series victory in Australia during 2018-19. He amassed 521 runs in seven innings, ending India's BGT drought Down Under.

Gavaskar paid a rich tribute to Pujara after his retirement, calling him an “old-school cricketer” who always put India first. Hailing Pujara’s grit and selflessness, Gavaskar said the veteran took countless blows without ever stepping back, and urged Indian cricket to use his experience to inspire the next generation.

"One of the old-school cricketers who put India above everything else. Took endless blows for Indian cricket but never took a backward step. Hopefully, Indian cricket will use his experience and expertise to teach young budding cricketers that whatever they become in life is because of Indian cricket and it should come above anything and everything," Gavaskar told TOI.

Gavaskar stated that the 37-year-old made India proud with his achievements on the cricket field over the years.

"Take a bow, Cheteshwar. You have made India proud," he added.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar posted a note on social media where he talked about Pujara's legacy at number 3 for India.

“Pujara, it was always reassuring to see you walk out at No.3. You brought calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket every time you played,” he wrote on social media.

He emphasised Pujara's gritty show in the 2018 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and stated that the historic series win Down Under wouldn't have been possible without his contributions.

“Your solid technique, patience, and composure under pressure have been a pillar for the team. Out of many, the 2018 series win in Australia stands out, it wouldn’t have been possible without your incredible resilience and match-winning runs. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Good luck for the next chapter. Enjoy your second innings!” he added.

Pujara - The Unsung Hero of Gabba Triumph

Pujara was the unsung hero of India's historic Test win at the Gabba in January 2021. Up against a fiery Australian pace attack of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, he took repeated blows on his body and helmet but stood his ground. His stubborn resistance blunted the bowlers, giving Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant the freedom to play their shots. His 56 off 211 was an innings built on grit and selflessness, serving as the cornerstone of India’s famous win that clinched the series 2-1.

Beyond his international exploits, Pujara carved out a monumental legacy in domestic cricket. In 278 first-class appearances, he amassed 21,301 runs at an impressive average of 51.82. A true red-ball specialist, Pujara registered 66 centuries and 81 fifties, with a career-best knock of 352 highlighting his dominance.