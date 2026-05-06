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Sanju Samson told to follow Virat Kohli to ‘sustain his achievements’: ‘Not in peak physical condition’

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar urges Sanju Samson to work on his fitness. Here's what he said. 

Published on: May 06, 2026 05:59 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar urged Sanju Samson to work on his fitness, saying the experienced campaigner is not “in peak physical condition.” 2026 has truly been remarkable for the right-handed batter. Samson was named Player of the Tournament in India's T20 World Cup 2026-winning campaign, and then began his stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with two centuries. However, as Samson continues to go from strength to strength, Manjrekar told him to follow Virat Kohli's blueprint and work on his fitness to stay in the best possible shape for the next few years.

Sanjay Manjrekar urges Sanju Samson to work on his fitness(AP)

Manjrekar, who was speaking about how Suryakumar Yadav can regain his mojo, had the same advice for India's T20 World Cup-winning captain and Samson. The former India batter said that Suryakumar's downward spiral in T20s can be attributed to him not being in the best physical shape, and that was when he shifted his focus to Samson, telling the Kerala batter to walk in the footsteps of Kohli.

Manjrekar said that fitness is one controllable factor, and everyone needs to go the Kohli way to have proper longevity in a sport that keeps changing every year.

Speaking of the match between Delhi and CSK, the former batted first and posted 155/7 in 20 overs. Noor Ahmad was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, returning with two wickets.

CSK then chased the total down with eight wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare. Samson and Kartik Sharma put on an unbeaten stand of 114 runs off 66 balls to help the five-time champions register their fifth win in the season. Kartik remained unbeaten on 41 off 31 balls.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Sanju Samson told to follow Virat Kohli to ‘sustain his achievements’: ‘Not in peak physical condition’
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