'He is a pocket-sized dynamite': Ex-India spinner Ojha backs 'consistent' Indian bowler for SL Tests; 'He has quality'

Team India will return to action in the longest format of the game on Friday when the side takes on Sri Lanka in the first Test in Mohali. The match is special for many reasons – it will be former India captain Virat Kohli's 100th Test, making him the only twelfth Indian player to reach the landmark. The game will also mark the beginning of Rohit Sharma's tenure as the full-time captain in Test matches.

The squad for the two-Test series saw a number of changes including a maiden international call-up for Uttar Pradesh spinner Saurabh Kumar. The 28-year-old is a left-arm orthodox spinner, and was the highest wicket-taker for UP in the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy (44 wickets in eight games).

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha expressed his delight at his selection in the international squad and called him a “pocked-sized dynamite.”

“There are not many changes in Test cricket. There is a certain set of players who needs to play consistently in the format. But it felt good to see Saurabh Kumar's name. He has performed brilliantly in domestic cricket, he's been bowling consistently. His variations are impressive. He is a pocket-sized dynamite.” Ojha said on Cricbuzz.

The former Indian spinner further said that it is more difficult for spinners in India's domestic cricket as the batters look to target them more often than the pacers. As such, performing consistently over the years as a spinner proves Saurabh's quality in the role.

“As a spinner, if you don't have quality, it won't be much impactful; however, if you're a fast bowler and even if you aren't consistent, you can still threaten the batter with pace," Ojha said.

“In domestic cricket, the batters are more confident against spinners and if as a spinner, you are getting consistent wickets at that stage, it means you have that quality. And Saurabh Kumar has proved that for many years.”