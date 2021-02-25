Saurashtra, Chandigarh secure three wins on the trot in Vijay Hazare

Saurashtra and Chandigarh secured their third wins on the trot against their respective opponents here on Thursday, to brighten their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinal round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Both the teams now have 12 points each from three matches with Saurashtra leading the table on the basis of net run rate.

At the Jadavpur University second campus ground, Saurashtra handed Bengal a massive 149-run defeat after another pathetic batting display by the home side, who are all but out of contention after slipping to fifth place in the six-team standings.

Put in to bat on a placid track, Saurashtra posted 324/9 and chasing a big target, Bengal folded for 175 in 37 overs.

Saurashtra opener Avi Barot laid the foundation of their massive score with a 90-ball 83 studded with eight boundaries and one six.

Thereafter, Prerak Mankad lent the stability in the middle-order with a run-a-ball 59 (5x4, 2x6) before Arpit Vasavada plundered 91 runs off just 59 deliveries to prop up the Saurashtra innings.

Bengal bowlers flattered to deceive and average fielding made matters worse.

Bengal batsmen failed to put any resistance before a disciplined bowling attack, led by skipper Jaidev Unadkat (3/46), capitulating in 37 overs.

Abhimanyu Easwaran was Bengal's top-scorer with 44 as none of their batsmen could reach a half century, summing up their plight as they are set to make a group stage exit for a second successive time this season after Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

In their maiden season in the Elite Group, Chandigarh were once again impressive, pipping Services by five runs in a low-scoring thriller at the 22 Yards Academy in Saltlake.

Gautam Gambhir stole the show with an all-round effort as he first hit an unbeaten 44 from 47 balls to take his side to 224/8 after a middle order batting collapse.

He then took 4/51 before left-arm spinner Raman Bishnoi's 2/29 in the death overs ended Services' chase, bundling them out for 219 in 49.4 overs.

Brief Scores:

At Eden Gardens: Haryana 308/6 in 50 overs (Shivam Chauhan 123, Rohit Sharma 51, Chaitanya Bishnoi 45) beat Jammu & Kashmir 295 in 49.1 overs (Parvez Rasool 86, Bandeep Singh 51, Abid Mushtaq 46; Arun Chaprana 4/35, Sumit Kumar 3/59) by 13 runs.

At JU Second Campus at Saltlake: Saurashtra 324/9 in 50 overs (Arpit Vasavada 91, Avi Barto 83, Prerak Mankad 59; Ishan Porel 3/71) beat Bengal 175 in 37 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 44; Jaydev Unadkat 3/46) by 149 runs.

At 22 Yards at Saltlake: Chandigarh 224/8 in 50 overs (Gaurav Gambhir 44 not out, Arslan Khan 44) beat Services 219 in 49.4 overs (Mohit Ahlawat 69, Ravi Chauhan 57; Gambhir 4/51) by five runs.

