New Delhi [India], : Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav recalled the split-second decision that led to his magnificent catch at the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa and said that it is "a great feeling." "Saw Rohit bhai, then I...": Suryakumar Yadav recalls stunning T20 WC catch during final

In the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2, streaming on Netflix, Suryakumar said that he decided to run for the catch when he saw skipper Rohit Sharma standing in long-on.

The episode also featured star India cricketers Rohit Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Shivam Dube, apart from Suryakumar. All five cricketers were part of the squad that won the T20 World Cup this year.

"When I ran, I noticed that the ball was quite far away. Then I saw Rohit bhai, he was at the other side, standing in long on. Then I thought I should run, catch the ball and throw it back in. Even if it was three or four runs, we would have a chance of winning. When the ball got closer, there was a chance to catch it and throw it back in. When I caught it after throwing it back inside, it was a great feeling," Suryakumar said during a conversation at the show.

The standout Indian batter ended the T20 World Cup 2024, scoring 199 runs from eight matches with a strike rate of 135.37. He slammed two fifties in the ICC event.

In the final over of SA's innings, during a run chase of 177 runs, all-rounder Hardik Pandya was given the responsibility to defend 16 runs against David Miller, a player known to deliver clutch, breakthrough and match-winning performances for the Proteas. Miller attempted a big shot and the ball found Suryakumar near the boundary, who first went out and then inside the boundary to complete the catch legally.

The catch was lauded by commentator Ian Smith as remarkable athleticism and for turning the tides in favour of India, which eventually secured the game by seven runs. This win ended India's 11-year drought for an ICC trophy, having won the ICC Champions Trophy back in 2013.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.