'Scary to think what he can achieve': Wasim Jaffer lavishes praise on 25-year-old Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada became the third-fastest pacer from South Africa to pick up 200 Test wickets. With that achievement, Rabada also became the fourth-youngest bowler to achieve the feat in the longest format of the game. Rabada at the age of 25 is one of the best fast bowlers in the world and is expected to break a lot more records in his career.
He has shown incredible consistency in the Indian Premier League where he is always amongst the highest wicket-takers while being the premier strike bowler for South Africa.
Looking at his achievements, former Indian Test batsman Wasim Jaffer heaped praises on Rabada after the pacer took his 200th Test wicket against Pakistan.
At the moment, Rabada has the best strike rate among bowlers with 200-plus Test wickets.
Jaffer said looking at Rabada's age (25) it's scary to think what the fast bowler can achieve in the years ahead.
"Congratulations @KagisoRabada25 on 200 test wickets. That too with the best strike rate among some legends of the game. That's some achievement. And he's just 25! Scary to think what he can achieve! #PAKvsSA PS: Boom v KG will be the battle of this decade," Jaffer tweeted.
On day three, South Africa batsmen Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen showed grit and determination to hit 74 and 64 respectively, but three wickets in the final half-hour gave Pakistan the edge in the first Test at the National Stadium.
At stumps, the Proteas' score read 187/4 and the side has a lead of 29 runs. Keshav Maharaj and Quinton de Kock were unbeaten on 2 and 0 respectively.
After conceding a lead of 158, South Africa would have been hoping for the batsmen to show some grit, and that is what exactly happened as the top-order was in no mood to give in.
However, the final half-an-hour brought about a change in the fortunes of Pakistan as they took three quick wickets -- Markram, van der Dussen, and Faf du Plessis (10) -- to come right back into the game.
(with ANI inputs)
