SCOREBOARD: India vs Australia, 3rd T20I

PTI |
Nov 28, 2023 08:52 PM IST

INDIA Innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Wade b Behrendorff 6

Ruturaj Gaikwad (not out) 123

Ishan Kishan c Stoinis b Richardson 0

Suryakumar Yadav c Wade b Hardie 39

Tilak Varma (not out) 31

Extras (LB-4, NB-1, W-18) 23

Total (for 3 wickets, 20 overs) 222

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-24, 3-81.

Bowling: Kane Richardson 3-0-34-1, Jason Behrendorff 4-1-12-1, Nathan Ellis 4-0-36-0, Tanveer Sangha 4-0-42-0, Aaron Hardie 4-0-64-1, Glenn Maxwell 1-0-30-0.

Topics
ishan kishan yashasvi jaiswal ruturaj gaikwad suryakumar yadav Tilak Varma
