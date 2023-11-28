SCOREBOARD: India vs Australia, 3rd T20I
INDIA Innings:
Yashasvi Jaiswal c Wade b Behrendorff 6
Ruturaj Gaikwad (not out) 123
Ishan Kishan c Stoinis b Richardson 0
Suryakumar Yadav c Wade b Hardie 39
Tilak Varma (not out) 31
Extras (LB-4, NB-1, W-18) 23
Total (for 3 wickets, 20 overs) 222
Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-24, 3-81.
Bowling: Kane Richardson 3-0-34-1, Jason Behrendorff 4-1-12-1, Nathan Ellis 4-0-36-0, Tanveer Sangha 4-0-42-0, Aaron Hardie 4-0-64-1, Glenn Maxwell 1-0-30-0.
