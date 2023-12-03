SCOREBOARD: India vs Australia, 5th T20I
PTI |
SCOREBOARD: India vs Australia, 5th T20I
India:
Yashasvi Jaiswal c Ellis b Behrendorff 21
Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now
Ruturaj Gaikwad c Behrendorff b Dwarshuis 10
Shreyas Iyer b Ellis 53
Suryakumar Yadav c McDermott b Dwarshuis 5
Rinku Singh c David b Sangha 6
Jitesh Sharma c Short b Hardie 24
Axar Patel c Hardie b Behrendorff 31
Ravi Bishnoi run out (Philippe/Wade) 2
Arshdeep Singh not out 2
Extras: 6 (b-1, lb-2, w-3)
Total: 160/8 in 20 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-33, 3-46, 4-55, 5-97, 6-143, 7-156, 8-160
Bowling: Aaron Hardie 4-0-21-1, Jason Behrendorff 4-0-38-2, Ben Dwarshuis 4-0-30-2, Nathan Ellis 4-0-42-1, Tanveer Sangha 4-0-26-1. MORE
Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Cricket. For all the latest cricket buzz and stories - Join the Channel Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs Australia match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs Australia Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs Australia match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs Australia Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Topics