Four wickets in four balls in last over: Zimbabwe steal victory from Scotland in 2nd T20I

Scotland lost a golden opportunity to achieve an upset series victory over Zimbabwe as their chase got derailed in the last of overs of the match. Needing 17 runs off 12 balls with four wickets in hand, Scotland could only manage six as Zimbabwe won the second T20I by 10 runs to level the three-match series. Scotland had won the first match by 7 runs.

In a dramatic last over in Edinburgh, Scotland, needing 13 to win, lost four wickets in first four balls on Friday. Two of them were run outs while the other two were picked up by Wellington Masakadza who was bowling the last over. Scotland were all out for 126 in 19.4 overs.

They had been in dire trouble at 16-4 before Richie Berrington and Matthew Cross, who both scored 42, revived the innings.

Zimbabwe too endured a tough start with the bat, slumping to 20-3 on an awkward pitch before recovering to a total of 136-5 that owed much to Sean Williams' unbeaten 60 from 52 balls, an innings that included five fours and a six.

Victory saw Zimbabwe, who lost Wednesday's opener by seven runs at the same venue, square the three-match series at 1-1 ahead of Sunday's finale.

This weekend's match will be Scotland's last Twenty20 international before their T20 World Cup group-stage opener against Bangladesh in Oman on October 17.

The Scots will also face Oman and Papua New Guinea in Group B of the tournament.

Zimbabwe did not qualify for the World Cup.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON