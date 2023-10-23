Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: 1st T20I of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023 to start at 05:30 PM

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023. Match will start on 23 Oct 2023 at 05:30 PM

Venue : Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria



Scotland Women squad -

Ellen Watson, Lorna Jack, Maryam Faisal, Darcey Carter, Kathryn Bryce, Megan McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Nayma Sheikh, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Olivia Bell

Ireland Women squad -

Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Sophie MacMahon, Alana Dalzell, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Joanna Loughran, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent, Georgina Dempsey

