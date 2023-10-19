Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: null score after 7 overs is 20/0
Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: null at 20/0 after 7 overs, Gaby Lewis at 4 runs and Leah Paul at 13 runs
Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023. Match will start on 19 Oct 2023 at 02:15 PM
Venue : Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria
Scotland Women squad -
Ellen Watson, Lorna Jack, Maryam Faisal, Darcey Carter, Kathryn Bryce, Megan McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Nayma Sheikh, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Olivia Bell
Ireland Women squad -
Alana Dalzell, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Amy Hunter, Joanna Loughran, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent, Georgina Dempsey
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 19 Oct 2023 02:42 PMScotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: null at 20/0 after 7 overs
Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score:
null
Gaby Lewis 4 (15)
Leah Paul 13 (27)
null
Kathryn Bryce 0/6 (4)
- Thu, 19 Oct 2023 02:40 PMScotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: null at 17/0 after 6 overs
Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score:
null
Gaby Lewis 4 (13)
Leah Paul 10 (23)
null
Priyanaz Chatterji 0/14 (3)
- Thu, 19 Oct 2023 02:40 PMScotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Gaby Lewis smashed a Four on Priyanaz Chatterji bowling . null at 17/0 after 5.6 overs
Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.
- Thu, 19 Oct 2023 02:37 PMScotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Leah Paul smashed a Four on Priyanaz Chatterji bowling . null at 12/0 after 5.3 overs
Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.
- Thu, 19 Oct 2023 02:34 PMScotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: null at 7/0 after 5 overs
Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score:
null
Leah Paul 5 (18)
Gaby Lewis 0 (12)
null
Kathryn Bryce 0/3 (3)
- Thu, 19 Oct 2023 02:31 PMScotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: null at 6/0 after 4 overs
Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score:
null
Gaby Lewis 0 (12)
Leah Paul 4 (12)
null
Priyanaz Chatterji 0/4 (2)
- Thu, 19 Oct 2023 02:28 PMScotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: null at 5/0 after 3 overs
Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score:
null
Gaby Lewis 0 (9)
Leah Paul 3 (9)
null
Kathryn Bryce 0/2 (2)
- Thu, 19 Oct 2023 02:25 PMScotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: null at 4/0 after 2 overs
Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score:
null
Gaby Lewis 0 (7)
Leah Paul 2 (5)
null
Priyanaz Chatterji 0/3 (1)
- Thu, 19 Oct 2023 02:21 PMScotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: null at 1/0 after 1 overs
Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score:
null
Gaby Lewis 0 (2)
Leah Paul 1 (4)
null
Kathryn Bryce 0/1 (1)
- Thu, 19 Oct 2023 01:14 PMWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023
Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Match Details
2nd ODI of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023 between Scotland Women and Ireland Women to be held at Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria at 02:15 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.