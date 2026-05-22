‘Scrap domestic cricket’: Vengsarkar furious after Auqib Nabi wasn’t given maiden call-up for Afghanistan Test

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar is furious that Jammu and Kashmir medium pacer Auqib Nabi has been ignored for the one-off Test against Afghanistan next month in India. The Colonel fires shots at the BCCI.

Nabi had a great Ranji Trophy season in 2025-26. He was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 60 wickets. His contribution to Jammu and Kashmir's first Ranji Trophy win can't be overstated enough. Many were left fuming that the 29-year-old didn't get his maiden India call-up.

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"The selector's decision to ignore him is absolutely absurd and baffling. What kind of selection is this? It is not acceptable. It is injustice," Vengsarkar told The Times of India.

"Can you imagine Nabi's plight right now? He took 60 wickets in the Ranji Trophy. He has worked hard for it and deserves a place ahead of everyone else. If domestic cricket performances are not a criterion, then the BCCI should scrap domestic cricket.

"You pick a bowler for his ability to get wickets. He may bowl at 130 kmph, but the important thing is his wicket-taking ability. This kid has shown tremendous consistency in getting wickets. This was the ideal time to groom him when a player is in form, you give him the opportunity then and there. You don't wait until he loses confidence, fitness or hunger," he added.

Is IPL to blame? A poor performance from Nabi in the ongoing Indian Premier League may have been the reason behind the selectors ignoring him. In four matches so far, he has been wicketless, conceding runs at a high economy rate of 11.45. Only in a match at Dharamsala where the conditions were absolutely bowling-friendly, did he impress to some extent.

In the wake of the Ranji Trophy final earlier this year, Nabi was tipped by many to soon represent India. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly had advocated Nabi’s cause. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has also been a big supporter of the bowler from J&K. He appeared closer to a dream debut. However, his world has turned upside down in just a matter of a few months.

Former Mumbai Ranji player Shishir Hatangadi ain't happy either. "Nabi's exclusion is baffling. If Ranji trophy is the yardstick, then honour it by recognising performances, you cannot ignore someone who has been so consistent in red-ball cricket," he said.