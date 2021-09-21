Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cricket
cricket

Security tightened around NZ women's team in England after threat

New Zealand Cricket said a threatening email had been sent to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 07:47 AM IST
New Zealand women's team: File photo(Reuters)

Security has been tightened around New Zealand's women's cricket team after a threat was received ahead of a one-day international against England in Leicester on Tuesday.

England earlier withdrew their men's and women's teams from next month's tour of Pakistan, three days after New Zealand abandoned their tour of the country amid security concerns.

New Zealand Cricket said a threatening email had been sent to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

ESPN Cricinfo reported that a member of the New Zealand team management was told a bomb would be placed at the team hotel.

"As has been reported, the ECB have received a threatening email relating to NZC," the NZ Cricket statement said.

"Although this did not specifically reference the White Ferns it was treated seriously, investigated, and deemed not credible.

"The White Ferns have now arrived in Leicester and, as a precaution, security around them has been boosted."

England lead the five match series 2-0.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
new zealand cricket ecb england and wales cricket board
