'See a lot of signs of MS Dhoni's captaincy in him': Saba Karim says India youngster has 'potential' to be next captain

The Indian cricket team is not in a hurry to make any captaincy changes anytime soon. Virat Kohli, arguably one of the best talents of modern-day cricket, has led the side brilliantly across all formats over the years and has proven to be a successful skipper in his own right. The fact that Kohli is yet to win an ICC trophy is often held up against him, with sometimes fans wondering if it would be better to follow the split-captaincy approach. But Kohli often shuns his critics with consistent performances and results, and at this point, he appears to be the best man to lead the team.

But what about the future? One of the greatest aspects of MS Dhoni's captaincy was that he prepared a team for the future, along with grooming Kohli to take up the captaincy mantle once he steps down. In his own way, Kohli has done the same with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan -- appearing to be the next in line to take up the role.

Also read: 'I feel I can be his lucky charm': Virat Kohli's U-19 WC-winning team pacer 'wants to help India win main World Cup'

Pant has become the dark horse in this race after his splendid captaincy for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021, where he led his team to the top position before the tournament was suspended.

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim feels Pant believes it is too early to decide on Pant as future captain, but admitted the left-hander has the potential to put on the boots.

"I feel it is too early to decide if Rishabh Pant can captain India in the future or not. He has the potential, the way he bats, he captains almost in a similar manner. He has a different style, which makes you happy seeing that," Karim said during a discussion on India News.

"He has a refreshing attitude towards the game, he wants all the players playing with him to enjoy. I see a lot of signs of MS Dhoni's captaincy in him, both in his attitude and his decision-making. He is an instinctive captain," Karim added.

"But I feel it is necessary for Rishabh Pant to make his place more secure in all three formats. I feel there are still a couple of grey areas in T20s where he will have to work hard," he further said.

"It is good for India that so many youngsters are coming up. At the moment, Rohit Sharma is also available and after that KL Rahul is also getting prepared nicely. Rishabh Pant's number will also come but if you see the current scenario, I feel it will be too hasty to say that the selectors will be looking towards Rishabh Pant as a captain for all the three formats," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON