'See my record for the last 3 years in white-ball': Nitish Rana hopeful of receiving maiden Team India call-up soon

Team India's upcoming limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka in July is likely to feature numerous uncapped players alongside a few senior pros. Since the first team--led by Virat Kohli-- will be in England, preparing for the five-match Test series against the hosts, the BCCI has already revealed that they will field a second-string team. For Delhi and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana, this tour could finally end his wait for a maiden national team call-up.

The squad to Sri Lanka will be missing stars like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah among others, and KKR batsman Rana, who has been impressive both in the domestic circuit and in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the last few years, believes he could receive the "reward" of his consistency by being named in the squad.

"It is there at the back of my mind that my name should come (in the squad) and I am prepared for that because I feel my name would come," Nitish told PTI in an interview when asked whether he is hoping for a call-up.

He added: "If you pick and see my record for the last three years in white-ball – be it domestic or the IPL, I have performed well and I feel that I will get the reward for it today or tomorrow."

The 27-year-old, who also bowls off-break, says he raring to go and is eagerly waiting for "that call".

"And I feel I am ready for international cricket and I am waiting for that… like they say one call away...I am waiting for that call...."

Rana last featured in IPL 2021. In seven matches, before the season was suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis in India, scored 201 runs in 7 matches.

In 38 first-class games, he has amassed 2,266 runs at an average of over 40. Indian will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Sri Lanka.